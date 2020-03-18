DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A woman has been found dead in a Des Moines, police said Wednesday, and investigators were looking for a man they want to question about the crime.

Officers were called to the home around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on a resident at the home, police said in a news release. Officers who arrived at the home found the woman dead. Police have not released her name or revealed how the woman died, but said her death is being treated as a homicide.

Police said they’re searching for a 32-year-old man who may be a witness in the case and are asking the public for any information on the death.

