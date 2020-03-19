New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said it would be wrong for prominent politicians, celebrities and athletes to get priority access to coronavirus testing.

“I say, that should not happen. It would be terrible if it happened,” Mr. Cuomo said on NBC’s “Today” program. “We have a very specific protocol in New York because we don’t have enough tests to test everyone.”

“I believe it’s happening. I have no reason to believe it’s not happening, and if someone is getting a priority, that’s a hundred percent wrong,” he said.

Despite a shortage of tests and horror stories of members of the public who can’t get access to testing, there have been reports of prominent celebrities, such as NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Idris Elba, testing positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida Republican, and Rep. Ben McAdams, Utah Democrat, on Wednesday announced they had tested positive for the coronavirus, though Mr. McAdams said he was initially informed by a doctor that his symptoms weren’t yet severe enough for a test.

Mr. Cuomo has emerged as a major national figure amid the outbreak. The positive coronavirus cases in his state now tops 2,300, the most in the country.

