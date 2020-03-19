Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Wednesday made clear that he didn’t want to entertain questions about a potential time frame for his ending his presidential campaign, saying he’s dealing with the expanding coronavirus outbreak.

Mr. Sanders’ campaign had forcefully denied a report Wednesday that said he was suspending his campaign, after a string of losses has given former Vice President Joseph R. Biden an almost insurmountable lead in delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

Asked about his “time frame,” Mr. Sanders said: “Stop with this. I’m dealing with a f–ing global crisis. You know? We’re dealing with it and you’re asking me these questions.”

“Right now I’m trying to do my best to make sure that we don’t have an economic meltdown and that people don’t die. Is that enough to you? To keep you busy for today?” he told reporters.

Mr. Biden has 1,180 delegates and Mr. Sanders has 885, according to the latest tally from The Associated Press.

Mr. Sanders’ team did say Wednesday that the senator would be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign and that his immediate focus would be on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr. Biden cruised to wins in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday to build on his delegate lead.

