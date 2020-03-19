Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Thursday said he thinks Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin is open to expanded unemployment insurance benefits in the next tranche of federal spending to deal with the expanding coronavirus outbreak.

Mr. Schumer, who said he hoped to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday to talk about a path forward, said he wants to “massively expand unemployment insurance.”

“You get full salary, you get it quickly, the application process is very, very simple, and it goes for a long period of time,” Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

He said he spoke to Mr. Mnuchin about it this week to stress the importance.

“He seemed very open to it. I was very glad about that,” the senator said.

But Mr. Schumer also said Mr. Mnuchin has something of a “Wall Street view.”

“I don’t, and we’re going to have to make sure that is curbed, his view, in what we propose. But we got to move forward. We got to come together and move forward,” he said.

Mr. Schumer also said Democrats will push for boosts in worker pay, paid sick and family leave, and expanded hospital capacity.

President Trump on Wednesday signed into law a $105 billion bill that expands paid sick leave, allows for free coronavirus testing and boosts unemployment insurance.

The administration is now eyeing a trillion dollar-plus plan to try to boost an economy that’s being ravaged by COVID-19, the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus.

