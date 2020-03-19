Dr. Deborah Birx on Thursday said the Trump administration is tracking what would happen in the event that the coronavirus outbreak drops off in the summer and then picks back up in the fall or potentially the fall of 2021.

“The models not only looked at what’s happening during this current outbreak — we know with respiratory diseases, they have a peak and often fall off during the summer months if this works like every other respiratory disease that comes to us in the winter,” Dr. Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on “CBS This Morning.”

“We’re tracking very carefully about what would happen [if] it came back in the fall or came back in the fall after that,” she said.

“And that’s why the president’s been working nonstop, both on therapeutics that could be available in the summer and fall” and vaccines down the road, Dr. Birx said. “It’s just a today vision, a tomorrow vision, but also a 90-day vision, a fall vision, and a fall 2021 vision to make sure that we’re following everything.”

There have been more than 9,400 positive coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 150 coronavirus-related deaths.

