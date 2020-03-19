Evangeline Lilly is publicly rejecting calls for social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, saying she prefers her freedom and doesn’t trust the government.

The actress who starred in “Lost” and portrays Wasp in the Marvel movies, posted on Instagram earlier this week photos of “business as usual,” including dropping off her children at a gymnastics camp.

When people asked her on her account why she would be doing this at the peak of a worldwide epidemic, she brushed off their concerns.

“Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices,” she said.

Ms. Lilly added that she is “immune compromised at the moment” and is living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia.

In later posts and comments she called the COVID-19 illness simply a “respiratory flu” and an excuse for a busybody government.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” Ms. Lilly wrote. “It’s unnerving … Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

She added a brief allusion to suspicions of the government, since 2020 is a presidential election year.

“There’s ‘something’ every election year,” she wrote.

