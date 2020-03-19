The four-star head of the Army and Air Force National Guard is against placing them under federal control in the campaign to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel said it makes more sense at this point to keep them under state authority.

At a Pentagon briefing on Thursday, Gen. Lengyel — also a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — said they wouldn’t be as flexible to respond to any situation in their home areas if under federal control.

“It makes for a fast, more rapid, more efficient response for the governor and the state emergency response network to use them. That’s the reason we want to keep them in a state status,” he said.

National Guard troops also are able to augment local law enforcement when they’re under the command of the governors. That wouldn’t be the case if they were under federal control, however.

“Using (active duty) military members in a law enforcement capacity against the American people is prohibited,” Gen. Lengyel said. “If you keep the National Guard under the command and control of their governors … they have additional authorities that can assist law enforcement.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.