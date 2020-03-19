Baltimore Mayor Jack Young on Wednesday pleaded with residents to stop shooting each other so more hospital beds can be reserved for coronavirus patients.

“I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently,” Mr. Young said at a press conference, CBS Baltimore reported.

“For those of you who want to continue to shoot and kill people of this city, we’re not going to tolerate it,” he continued. “We’re going to come after you and we’re going to get you.

“We cannot clog up our hospitals and their beds with people that are being shot senselessly because we’re going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus,” he added. “And it could be your mother, your grandmother or one of your relatives. So take that into consideration.”

The mayor’s comments came after the city reported its fifth positive COVID-19 case Wednesday and after a mass shooting Tuesday night that left seven people in serious but stable condition, CBS reported.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby also announced that Baltimore would join several major cities across the country in halting prosecuting low-level offenses. Nonviolent criminal charges including drug possession, trespassing, prostitution and public urination during the coronavirus pandemic will not be pursued.

