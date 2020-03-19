John Garvey, the president of the Catholic University of America, announced Thursday that he has contracted the new coronavirus.

“Today I received word that my test result is positive,” Mr. Garvey said in a letter to the campus, adding that his wife, Jeanne, also will be tested.

He said he began a home quarantine last Friday and no longer has symptoms.

The university announced Wednesday that classes will be taught online through the rest of the semester.

Mr. Garvey, 71, has been the president of Catholic University, located in Northeast Washington, since 2010. He previously served as dean of Boston College Law School.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.