Kaiser Permanente has waived the costs for testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 in the mid-Atlantic region.

“We know that this is a time of concern and anxiety for everyone and we want our members to not have to worry about getting world-class care from our award-wining physicians if they contract COVID-19,” said Kim Horn, region president and group president at Kaiser Permanente. “We also want them to know that we are taking steps to ease the financial burden of this pandemic.”

The nonprofit health plan will not charge members copay, coinsurance or deductible fees for testing or treatment of the novel coronavirus.

Kaiser Permanente has already set up five walk-up and drive-thru testing sites in Maryland, Virginia and the District, canceled or postponed nonelective surgeries and provided home delivery for urgent prescriptions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.