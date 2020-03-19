Maryland Gov, Larry Hogan is restricting access to BWI Airport and urging citizens not to take public transit.

“No one, no one, should get on a MARC train, Metro, Amtrak train or bus unless you are an emergency personnel, health care provider or your job is essential to the supply chain,” Mr. Hogan said at a press conference Thursday.

At the governor’s discretion, the Maryland Department of Transportation is restricting access to BWI to ticketed passengers, airport staff and those who are assisting ticket passengers with disabilities.

The Republican governor also announced a prohibition to any gathering of 10 people or more.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, all shopping malls across the state will be closed.

“Despite all of our repeated warnings for weeks and despite the rapid escalation of this virus across our state, the region, the nation and the world, some people are treating this like a vacation, or a spring break, with parties, and cookouts and large gatherings at some of our parks,” Mr. Hogan said. “Let me be very clear: If you are engaged in this type of activity, you’re in violation of state law and you are endangering the lives of fellow Marylanders.”

Mr. Hogan confirmed that there are 107 positive cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, an 88% increase in the last 48 hours. One individual died on Wednesday.

