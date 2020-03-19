MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) - A man who was seriously injured when he was shot inside a home in Millinocket last weekend has died, state police said Thursday.

Cameron Pelkey, 23, of Millinocket, died overnight from a single gunshot wound at Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he was taken by LifeFlight after the shooting, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Charged in the shooting was Jason Mulligan, 45, of Bangor, who was arrested by the state police tactical team Sunday evening at a home where he’d barricaded himself inside, McCausland said.

Pelkey, along with another man and woman, were rescued by the tactical team when it entered the home, McCausland said.

Mulligan was being held at the Penobscot County Jail after being charged with aggravated attempted murder. It wasn’t immediately known Thursday whether he has an attorney.

