Metro announced Thursday the closure of its Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stations to discourage any nonessential riders looking to visit the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin.

The two stations will be closed starting Thursday at 5 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice.

Metro trains and buses will remain operating for essential riders such as hospital staff, government officials and emergency responders.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.