School is out — at least for 72% of Americans, says a new survey from Brainly.

The novel coronavirus has forced closure of American schools from Maine to California, with a majority of closed schools moving to online classes, says a Thursday survey released by Brainly, an online learning community of 150 million monthly users.

Roughly half of students surveyed report they’re taking advantage of the extra free time to watch TV and movies. While a quarter of students say they are “experiencing boredom due to the school closures.”

About one in five students reported feeling “excited” by the school breaks, says Brainly.

Schools in some states will not reconvene for the remainder of the academic year, including Kansas and Arizona. It is estimated the school closures are impacting 41 million students, according to Education Week.

