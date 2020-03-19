Even in the midst of a global pandemic, college-age spring breakers can still be seen flocking to Florida’s sandy shores or the local bars still serving margaritas, but the casual attitude in the face of a health crisis has sparked an online backlash from their millennial and Gen Z peers via Twitter and Instagram who say the decision to travel anywhere right now is “selfish.”

While boomers tut-tut and health officials despair, a great intra-generational debate has broken out on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook between users who say young people should practice social distancing and others who say there is still time to seize the day.

As the U.S. government scrambles to contain the virus with stricter measures, such as school shutdowns and border closures, nothing has stopped college students and millennials from traveling to Florida’s beaches and booking discounted flights around the world.

“My flight to Hawaii might be canceled because of the corona virus……screw that r u kidding I’ll risk a deadly flu for a tropical vacation any day,” Twitter user @kelagelling announced March 10.

The price of airline travel has dropped dramatically within the past week, with Spirit airlines offering flights to Florida for as low as $19 one way, enticing young travelers to book a spontaneous getaway. Millennials have taken to Twitter to boast about their discounted vacation plans, creating a social media firestorm as users denounced their generational cohorts for traveling at such a dire time.

“Yes, flights are very cheap right now,” Twitter user @crystalramirez tweeted. “Coronavirus may not be dangerous to YOU, but u can still be a carrier and spread it to ANYONE - even your own parents/grandparents. Is a cheap flight really worth putting people in danger & risking so many lives? Don’t be selfish. Stay at home.”

Twitter user @chellllllyx also chimed in, tweeting, “Everyone who is selfishly traveling due to the cheap flights are why we can’t get this virus under control. All of the festivals are going to keep getting postponed/cancelled as long as people don’t wanna act right.”

Yet, many college students are still clinging to the hallowed spring rites, claiming they refuse to let the virus ruin their one chance to go wild.

“I’m gonna have my spring break,” Twitter user @annabelllllle tweeted.

One video, posted on Twitter by radio personality Aaron Nagler, garnered over half a million views Wednesday and showed an interview with one spring breaker on a Florida beach. The unnamed student, standing on the beach in bright pink swim trunks, said he decided to still take his spring break trip because it was “already paid for.”

“Think about it, like if you’re elderly, and you’re at more susceptible risk, you should be staying inside, but like spring break is once a year,” the student told interviewer Daniel Uhlfelder.

Tommy Vietor, former National Security Council spokesman for President Barack Obama, also joined the chorus of Twitter users urging spring breakers to stay home. Mr. Vietor called upon Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to enforce beach closures and protect the Sunshine State’s vulnerable elderly population.

“My friend is in Fort Myers, FL preparing to self-quarantine,” Mr. Vietor tweeted. “Today he drove to get supplies and said he has never seen the beaches more packed. Spring Break in full effect. Local officials and @GovRonDeSantis will get countless retirees killed if they don’t shut this down.”

