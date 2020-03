MIDFIELD, Ala. (AP) - A decomposing body was found in the closet of an abandoned home, police in Alabama said.

The remains, which weren’t immediately identified, were located Wednesday morning inside a house in Midfield, news outlets reported.

Police received a tip leading officers to the body, Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell said.

The State Bureau of Investigation was working with Midfield police on the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.