MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man was arrested and accused of shooting at officers during a standoff, authorities said.

Montgomery police were sent to a hotel Wednesday morning in response to a suicidal person call, news outlets reported.

When officers arrived, Benjamin Michael Baldwin, 39, began firing multiple rounds in their direction.

After an hours-long standoff, Baldwin was arrested. No one was injured.

Baldwin was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and shooting into an occupied building or vehicle.

It’s unclear whether Baldwin had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

