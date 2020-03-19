NORTHWOODS, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police say the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl appeared to be an accident.

Police on Thursday identified the victim as 12-year-old Nakyah Durham. Officers responding to a call about shots fired found her inside a home in Northwoods around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Nakyah was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Nakyah had been in the home with her family, which included one adult and another juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing.

