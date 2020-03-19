Two senators on Thursday pushed a bipartisan measure to move toward remote voting as lawmakers continue to try and balance legislating and the health risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Sens. Richard J. Durbin, Illinois Democrat, and Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, introduced a resolution that would change the Senate’s rules to allow for remote voting during a national crisis.

“In times of a national emergency, the Senate must be able to convene and act expeditiously even if we can’t be together in person. It’s during times like this, when we have a pandemic affecting every corner of society and we are asking people to stay in their homes, that we should have the ability to convene the Senate and get our work done even if we can’t be in the Capitol,” Mr. Portman said in a statement.

Mr. Durbin stressed that changing the rules would bring the chamber, rooted in tradition, up to the task of facing 21st century threats.

On Sunday, Mr. Durbin warned that members shouldn’t have returned from recess — putting them and their staff at risk of exposure — and pass the second coronavirus package unanimously.

Mr. McConnell was not open to the idea earlier this week.

“We’ll not be doing that. There are a number of different ways to avoid getting too many people together,” he said.

To mitigate the risk, senators have an extended 30-minute window to vote, with the leader urging members not to congregate and practice social distancing as they enter and leave the chamber.

On the House side, Democratic leadership has delayed their return from this one-week recess until there is legislation their chamber needs to vote on.

The push to allow members to join the majority of the country working from home comes as the coronavirus hits Capitol Hill.

As of Wednesday, two lawmakers — Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida Republican, and Rep. Ben McAdams, Utah Democrat — announced they had tested positive for the coronavirus. Both were at the House’s vote last Saturday.

Some staffers in both the Senate and House offices have revealed they’ve also tested positive for the coronavirus, and dozens of lawmakers have closed their offices and sent staffers to work from home.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.