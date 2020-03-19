Two Democratic senators say Google is continuing to host ads for protective face masks amid a national shortage, despite the internet company’s pledge to ban such ads.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Mark Warner are calling on the federal government to take action against Google for abusive and fraudulent activity on its advertising platform for its failure to stop the ads.

Google announced its ban on the medical face mask ads March 10 as the coronavirus outbreak spread but the advertising practice continued apace, according to the Democratic senators’ March 17 letter to the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice.

“Browsing in incognito mode across a range of different devices, our staffs were consistently served dozens of ads for protective masks and hand sanitizer—in each case while on a page related to COVID-19,” wrote Mr. Blumenthal and Mr. Warner. “Scrutinizing the targeting information that Google provides pursuant to the AdChoices program, it became clear that these ads were targeted to users specifically because they were browsing articles on COVID-19.”

Google did not immediately respond to request for comment. Mr. Blumenthal and Mr. Warner wrote that Google told the senators it would need to see a full ‘click string’ showing everything the staffers clicked on leading to the ads to determine if any policy violations occurred.

Mr. Blumenthal and Mr. Warner wrote that the FTC “must intervene” when consumers cannot rely on a company’s representations to the American public. The Democratic senators also sent the letter to the Department of Justice in hopes of spurring more enforcement activity given what Mr. Blumenthal and Mr. Warner described as the “FTC’s inaction.”

