The State Department has issued its highest level travel advisory warning Americans against international travel to any country as the world races to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Level 4: Do Not Travel warning, which has been used by the department sparingly in recent years to advise against traveling to war zones, or nations experiencing disease or financial crises, cautions U.S. citizens to avoid “all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.”

“If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite time frame,” the department warns on its travel website.

The Trump administration bumped up its warnings for U.S. citizens to “arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.”

“Many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from entry with little advance notice,” according to the department. “Airlines have cancelled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or cancelled trips.”

The jarring, blanket advisory comes as lawmakers raise “serious concerns” about Americans abroad who are struggling to return back to the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, a group of Democratic senators requested the department to “step up” efforts to assist the U.S. nationals in returning home amid the coronavirus outbreak after receiving reports that some Americans have been unable to book flights or get in contact with U.S. embassies.

The lawmakers cited fears from Americans in Honduras, Morocco, Peru, and Tunisia who have recently reported difficulties in obtaining support from American embassies and consulates.

Last month, the administration announced a level 4 travel advisory to areas that have been particularly hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak including Italy and South Korea, and barred all travel to Iran and the entry of foreign citizens who visited Iran in the last 14 days.

As of Thursday, at least 166 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee was quick to urge U.S. citizens to abide by the advisory and said in a statement following the announcement the warning is “an unprecedented step underscoring the seriousness of the pandemic.”

Rep. Eliot Engel, New York Republican, said he urges Americans “to heed this advisory: stay home, and if you are abroad and seeking to return to the United States, make immediate arrangements to do so.”

He said he is working in tandem with the State Department to ensure that “every effort is made for the safe return of American citizens looking to come home.”

