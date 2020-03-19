Stocks opened lower again in the U.S. on Thursday, despite new emergency action by the Federal Reserve to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points, or about 2.8%, continuing its monthlong slide due to the pandemic and plummeting oil prices.

The S&P 500 fell 2.5% in early trading, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.2%.

The Fed said late Wednesday it would launch a new lending facility to support U.S. money-market mutual funds. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said the move “will enhance the liquidity and smooth functioning of money markets, support the flow of credit to hardworking Americans, and help stabilize the broader financial system.”

