President Trump accused liberal U.S. media outlets of “siding with China” on Thursday in the coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press briefing at the White House, the president agreed wholeheartedly with a journalist from One America News Network who asked him about “major left-wing news media, even in this room, [who] have teamed up with the Chinese Communist Party narratives and they’re claiming you’re racist …”

“They are siding with China,” Mr. Trump said. “They’re siding with many others — China is the least of it. If we had an honest media in this country, our country would be an even greater place.”

The president has been hammered by some media outlets in recent days for referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” because it originated in Wuhan, China. Mr. Trump has rejected the accusation that he’s being racist.

“It amazes me when I read the things that I read,” Mr. Trump said, calling out The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Washington Post. “They use different slogans and different concepts almost every week, trying to catch something. Last week it was ‘chaos.’ You see me. I’m the one telling everyone to be calm. There’s no chaos in the White House.”

China announced Tuesday that it was expelling journalists from The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The president said he is dealing with “corrupt news.”

“They write stories without calling anybody. They never call me, ever — at least nobody tells me,” the president said. “We’ve done a phenomenal job on this [pandemic].”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.