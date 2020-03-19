One of Fox News Channel’s flagship primetime hosts called for a Republican senator to resign over claims that the lawmaker dumped stocks on the eve of the coronavirus hitting the U.S. with full force.

Tucker Carlson commented on Thursday’s show about a story earlier in the day from National Public Radio that said that Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his holdings on Feb. 13 in 33 separate transactions.

Tucker Carlson calls for Senator Burr to resign and await prosecution for insider trading if he cannot provide a reasonable explanation for his actions. He goes on to say it appears that Senator Burr betrayed his country in a time of crisis pic.twitter.com/q7yJa5wjuA — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 20, 2020

Mr. Burr, who denounced the NPR story on Twitter, made the stock sales shortly after giving a dire speech about the potential damage the coronavirus could do to the U.S. economy.

“He dumped his shares in hotel stocks so he wouldn’t lose money and then he stayed silent,” Mr. Carlson said of Mr. Burr, who is co-chairman of the Senate intelligence committee. “He had inside information about what could happen … which is now happening.”

Mr. Carlson said there could be “an honest explanation for what he did. If there is, he should share it with the rest of us immediately.

“Otherwise, he must resign from the Senate and face prosecution for insider trading. There’s no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time of crisis. That appears to be what happened,” he concluded.

