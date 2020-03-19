Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii on Thursday pulled the plug on her presidential campaign and endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

“Today, I’m suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together,” Ms. Gabbard said.

Ms. Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, had run on a staunchly anti-interventionist platform and consistently warned against the destabilizing effects of U.S. military involvement in the Middle East.

But her bid failed to gain traction in what had once been a crowded 2020 Democratic field. She won two delegates based on her performance in the American Samoa caucuses, but in recent contests was finishing behind candidates who had already suspended their campaigns.

Ms. Gabbard’s exit means that Mr. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont are the only two major Democratic contenders still actively seeking the nomination.

She said after Tuesday’s primary results, “it’s clear” that primary voters have picked Mr. Biden to be the candidate who will take on President Trump.

Mr. Biden is on the cusp of putting Mr. Sanders away after racking up comfortable wins in Florida, Illinois and Arizona this week.

“Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he’s motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” Ms. Gabbard said.

She said she was grateful to have called Mr. Biden’s late son Beau, who like Ms. Gabbard served in the National Guard, a friend.

Ms. Gabbard said she extended “best wishes” to Mr. Sanders, his team and his supporters.

“I have such a great appreciation for Senator Sanders’ love for our country and the American people and his sincere desire to improve the lives of all Americans,” she said.

Ms. Gabbard had resigned her post as a Democratic National Committee vice chair in 2016 to endorse Mr. Sanders over Hillary Clinton in that year’s Democratic presidential primary contest.

She called on Americans to come together in the face of the coronavirus threat in the way the country did after 9/11.

“It is once again time, as Americans and as neighbors in this global community, that we stand together … and work hand in hand to defeat this new enemy — the coronavirus,” she said.

Ms. Gabbard had said in October that she wouldn’t seek reelection to the House, which raises questions about her future plans.

Her failed run did elevate her profile nationally as she earned a reputation as a maverick Democrat willing to defy her party.

Ms. Gabbard frequently criticized the DNC and the metrics the party used to determine which candidates qualified for the debate stages.

She has irked Democrats with such criticisms, as well as with her quizzical relationship with leaders such as Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

The congresswoman broke with her party to vote “present” in December on the two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump.

Ms. Gabbard also sued Mrs. Clinton earlier this year, saying the former secretary of state defamed her by calling her a “Russian asset” in a podcast interview last year.

In a court filing last week, Mrs. Clinton’s legal team moved to dismiss the case and suggested that Ms. Gabbard was doing it for publicity.

“This lawsuit — which seeks $100 million in damages for a single passing remark made by Secretary Clinton in a 40-minute podcast interview about the 2020 election — is an effort by Rep. Gabbard to silence her political critics while making political headlines,” they said.

