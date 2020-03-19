The United Methodist Church has postponed a May gathering in Minneapolis on splitting the denomination over concerns about the coronavirus.

In a statement Wednesday, Methodist leaders said they were postponing the May 5-15 conference in compliance with Minnesota officials who have called for no gatherings of more than 50 people to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This news is not unexpected based on the current guidance from health officials, and we expect to move forward with new plans as quickly as possible,” said Kim Simpson, who chairs the Executive Committee of the Commission on the General Conference.

At the conference, church leaders were to vote on a plan to separate the traditional and progressive wings of the denomination following a schism on gay marriage and other issues.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.