The D.C. Department of Health (DOH) announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the District, one of which is an 8-year-old boy.

The total number of confirmed cases in the District is 71, as of 8 p.m. on Thursday, which is a 45% increase from Wednesday’s count.

In addition to the city’s first child case, 30 of Thursday’s additional cases are in people under the age of 56, and just over a third of them are in people under 40.

According to the press release, DOH is doing contact tracing for the positive cases associated with childcare facilities, schools and universities, healthcare facilities, senior care facilities, correctional and detention centers, and facilities serving individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

