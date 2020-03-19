President Trump has canceled plans to hold the Group of 7 summit at Camp David in June, and has opted instead to meet by video teleconference due to the coronavirus, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Thursday.

“In order for each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges of COVID-19 and at President Trump’s direction, National Economic Council Director and U.S. Sherpa for the 2020 G7 Larry Kudlow has informed his Sherpa colleagues that the G7 Leaders’ Summit the U.S. was set to host in June at Camp David will now be done by video-teleconference,” Mr. Deere said in a statement.

He added, “The White House also informed the other G7 members that in order to continue close coordination, the President will convene the Leaders’ via video teleconference in April and May just as he did this week.”

Mr. Trump held a videoconference with the other G7 leaders on Monday from the White House.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.