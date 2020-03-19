A collection of groups that advocate for young people have denounced Idaho legislation that calls for segregating sports based on participants’ birth sex, not their chosen gender.

“[S]tudents who would be affected by these bills are among our most vulnerable to experiencing depression and engaging in self-harm, including suicide,” the Human Rights Campaign said Thursday in a letter to Idaho lawmakers.

The 10 groups that signed the letter include the National Education Association, the American Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the Child Welfare League of America and the National PTA.

The Idaho House of Representatives approved an amended version of the state Senate’s bill that would bar transgender women from participating in women’s sports.

Supporters of the bill say allowing transgender women and girls to participate will skew competition in their favor, particularly in track and field.

Opponents say the legislation would require every athlete to undergo a gynecological exam to participate. They say such a law would be challenged in court.

A spokeswoman for Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, told The Washington Times that he does not comment on “pending legislation.”

Similar legislation is being considered in Louisiana and Arizona.

