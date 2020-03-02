PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Two children are in the hospital after they were shot inside a Northeast Portland apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at Northeast 66th Avenue and Tillamook Street at 2:48 p.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen said officers are still investigating the circumstances, and didn’t know the condition of the two. He didn’t say their ages, but referred to the two as juveniles. He said there is no known danger to the public, and the kids were taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

