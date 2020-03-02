CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say two men have been arrested as suspects in a homicide case.

They say Robin Franklin, 37, and John Radcliff, 36, both have been booked into the county jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It was unclear Monday if either man has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff’s officials say Troy Beebe, 42, of Casa Grande was found dead in the Santa Cruz Wash near Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway on Feb. 27.

They say it appears a vehicular assault occurred near Beebe’s home and his body was moved to the wash.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t disclosed how Franklin and Radcliff were linked to the murder case.

