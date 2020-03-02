KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) - Two men were shot in Klamath Falls around midnight Saturday, according to Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Chris Kaber.

Deputies found the men with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting that happened around midnight Saturday at a mobile home park, the Herald and News reported.

Kaber said Monday authorities continued to search for a suspect.

The conditions of the people shot was unknown Monday but Kaber said a deputy saved the life of one of the men who was shot.

Kaber said because of the sensitivity of certain elements of the investigation, he wasn’t yet releasing further details.

