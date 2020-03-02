The American Civil Liberties Union is launching a six-figure television and digital ad campaign pushing for reforms to federal surveillance laws and attacking a “rogue FBI.”

The 30-second ad will air on Fox News, especially the morning program “Fox & Friends,” in Washington, D.C., Kentucky and several other states. The ad is particularly aimed at reaching President Trump and highlights “spying” on Carter Page, a Trump 2016 campaign adviser.

“President Trump, as Congress considers the Patriot Act, tell them to rein in a rogue FBI and reform our surveillance laws so that this never happens again,” a narrator says in the ad.

The ad is part of a larger advocacy effort led by the ACLU and the right-leaning FreedomWorks urging reform to surveillance laws, including the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Previously, the two groups pledged to spend at least $10,000 on a digital ad campaign on FISA legislation, which targeted federal lawmakers in California, Georgia, North Carolina, and New York.

As the two groups continue to apply pressure to Congress, they are aiming to earn Mr. Trump’s attention with the new TV ad so that he will help them accomplish their agenda.

“We hope that we can reach President Trump with the message that there is massive bipartisan agreement with him that the government’s surveillance authorities urgently need serious reform,” said Josh Withrow, FreedomWorks senior policy analyst, in a statement. “Just as the process that enabled the spying on his campaign was broken, so too is a system that allows the communications and data of millions of Americans to be intercepted by the government without a warrant.”

The new television ad focused on the Patriot Act is set to run this week through Friday, when the most recent digital ad campaign on FISA legislation is also set to end.

