Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is ending her presidential campaign Monday and is set to endorse former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at a campaign event later in the day in Dallas.

Ms. Klobuchar turned some heads with a third-place finish in New Hampshire last month, but failed to attract broad support from minority voters and didn’t have the kind of financial resources needed to sustain a winning campaign beyond Super Tuesday.

She was staring at a potential loss to Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont in her home state on March 3.

Ms. Klobuchar’s announcement comes a day after former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he was ending his own White House bid and two days after billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer ended his campaign.

Mr. Buttigieg has not publicly endorsed a candidate, but he has repeatedly warned that embracing Mr. Sanders’ far-left vision would be electoral suicide for Democrats in the fall.

Several reporters also noted that there was a private plane set to fly from Mr. Buttigieg’s hometown of South Bend to Dallas on Monday evening.

Mr. Biden has racked up more endorsements since his win in South Carolina on Saturday as more moderate Democrats try to coalesce around a single candidate to try to blunt Mr. Sanders’ momentum.

Ms. Klobuchar’s departure leaves Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as the other major Democratic contenders left in the race.

Mr. Bloomberg and Ms. Gabbard have not yet won any delegates to the Democratic National Convention and Ms. Warren has not finished better than third place in any primary or caucus thus far.

