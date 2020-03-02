COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - The stepmother of a Colorado boy missing for over a month has been arrested in connection with disappearance, authorities said Monday.

Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C. earlier in the day and will be extradited to Colorado on charges including first-degree murder in the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said.

Gannon Stauch has not been found yet, Elder said.

It’s not immediately clear if Letecia Stauch has a lawyer representing her.

According to the sheriff’s office, Letecia Stauch reported the boy missing Jan. 27, saying he left left to go to a friend’s house in the afternoon. Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that he was considered a missing and endangered child because of the time he had been gone, his age and his reliance on medication.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.