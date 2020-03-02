ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia bar owner accused of raping a woman pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment Monday.

David Ellis Ippisch, 38, was arrested in November and accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old at Hedges on Broad, one of two bars he owns in downtown Athens near the University of Georgia. He was indicted on rape, sexual battery and kidnapping charges last month.

A Clarke County Superior Court spokeswoman said Ippisch pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, news outlets reported.

Investigators said Ippisch pulled a woman into a storage area and assaulted her. Police said the man grabbed the victim by the neck and forced her to drink something from a bottle.

Ippisch’s request for bail was denied in December, news outlets reported. Superior Court Judge Eric Norris previously said Ippisch posed a risk to the community. He remained in Clarke County jail as of Monday.

A status hearing on the case is scheduled for May 1. It’s unclear whether Ippisch had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

