Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont holds a sizable lead in California, the biggest prize among 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, according to a Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll released on Sunday.

Mr. Sanders was the top choice of 35% of likely Democratic primary voters, and was followed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 16%, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 14% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 12%.

The survey was conducted from Feb. 26-29. Most of that period was before Mr. Biden’s big win in South Carolina on Saturday.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who exited the race on Sunday, was at 7% support in the poll, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was at 5%.

Mr. Sanders has also been leading in polling on Texas, the second-biggest prize on Super Tuesday, though most of the public polling coming out now was taken before Mr. Biden’s win on Saturday and Mr. Buttigieg’s exit from the race.

Both factors will make for a fluid situation heading into Tuesday and likely beyond.

The survey of 500 likely Democratic primary voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.