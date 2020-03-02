Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont is looking to deliver knockout blows to Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in their home states on Super Tuesday.

The Sanders campaign on Monday released a list of several dozen new endorsements from Minnesota elected officials and community leaders.

Mr. Sanders will also rally in Minneapolis on Monday evening along with Rep. Ilhan Omar at an event featuring Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats.

Ms. Klobuchar has been leading Mr. Sanders in recent polling on the state, but she will likely face additional pressure to exit the race if she can’t put up a solid performance on Tuesday.

Mr. Sanders has been leading Ms. Warren in recent polling on Massachusetts and drew a massive crowd in Boston over the weekend.

Ms. Warren hasn’t finished higher than third place in any of the first four states, but her campaign on Sunday suggested she was prepared to take her campaign all the way to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

“In the road to the nomination, the Wisconsin primary is halftime, and the convention in Milwaukee is the final play,” Warren campaign manager Roger Lau said in a memo. “Our grassroots campaign is built to compete in every state and territory and ultimately prevail at the national convention in Milwaukee.”

