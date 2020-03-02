The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring more than two dozen cases of coronavirus that may have spread from person to person within the U.S., according to figures posted Monday.

The CDC updated its count as states from coast to coast reported new cases, including an alarming cluster of infections at a nursing facility in Washington State. The state recorded the first two U.S. fatalities from the disease known as COVID-19 over the weekend, including a male resident of the facility who was in his 70s and had an underlying health condition.

Florida reported two new cases, including one near Tampa with no clear link to travel and one in a woman who’d traveled to a hard-hit part of Italy. Other states, including Rhode Island and New York, reported cases linked to travel.

The CDC is monitoring 17 travel-related cases.

Along with 26 cases of person-to-person spread and 48 cases in repatriated Americans from China and Japan, the U.S. case total stands at 91.

U.S. stocks were doing well Monday despite the booming number of cases, as investors tried to rebound from a virus-related correction on Wall Street last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 700 points as of lunchtime.

The coronavirus was discovered in China in December. It causes an illness that is mild in many people but can cause respiratory distress, organ failure and death, especially in older persons or those with preexisting medical conditions.

It has sickened roughly 90,000 people around the globe and killed more than 3,000.

China’s reported about 80,000 cases, mainly at the outbreak’s epicenter in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei Province.

South Korea has recorded over 4,300 cases, Italy has seen nearly 1,700 and Iran is approaching 1,000, making them a trio of alarming hotspots around the globe.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said in the 24 hours ahead of his Monday press briefing, there were “almost nine times more cases reported outside China than inside China.”

“The epidemics in the Republic of Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan are our greatest concern,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.