Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, who has endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden for president, on Monday said he’s hopeful that former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s exit from the race will now give Mr. Biden a boost heading into Super Tuesday.

“I hope it will change the race even more in Joe Biden’s favor, because I think if you look at the message that Mayor Pete had, it is not one of a revolution — it is not one of a ‘Medicare for All,’ ” Mr. Jones said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“I’m hoping as we go forward, those moderate voices like Mayor Pete’s are going to move and see how we can best win this election, who can best bring this country together, who is a healer and a uniter, and I think that’s Joe Biden,” he said.

Mr. Jones predicted that Mr. Biden would win Alabama on Tuesday, but said it’s difficult to tease things out in the broader race for the Democratic nomination since so many people have already voted early in many of the Super Tuesday states.

Mr. Jones is one of the most endangered incumbent Democratic senators up for reelection this year.

Alabama Republicans are also set to pick their nominee to square off against Mr. Jones on Tuesday.

Contenders include former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, Rep. Bradley Byrne and former State Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore.

Mr. Jones defeated Mr. Moore in a special election in 2017 after Mr. Sessions was tapped to serve as attorney general.

