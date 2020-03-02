Recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:

Horrigan’s ambitious equity goal critical to Akron’s future

Akorn Beacon Journal

Feb. 29

The crowd at Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan’s State of the City address rose as one Wednesday to deliver a standing ovation for his confident and upbeat assessment of the city’s progress and frank discussion of its many challenges.

The packed crowd of more than 1,000 was filled with supporters, city employees, community leaders and business people, making the ovation notable but not surprising.

Horrigan, elected in November to a second four-year term, properly took a few victory laps to tout the success of funding repairs to city streets, improving safety force staffing, the Bounce Innovation Hub, the Bowery Project downtown and landing a new Amazon Fulfillment Center on Romig Road, including at least 1,500 jobs paying $15 or more per hour. The mayor also pledged to finish the Main Street reconstruction project downtown by summer.

The real substance of Horrigan’s speech, though, properly focused on challenging goals requiring the cooperation of many to erase decades of inequities that harm Akron’s minority population and restrain community growth.

“It’s going to take all of us, including me, becoming even more intentional about changing the systems that perpetuate inequality,” Horrigan said. “Many of these systems took centuries to build, and while I fully realize we won’t change them overnight, we cannot be afraid to face them head-on.”

As an example, Horrigan announced the city only makes 5% of its purchases from minority-owned businesses despite a non-white population of about 40%. He promised to create a new city position focused on securing more minority vendors.

We support this noble goal, but the city could find itself walking a legal tightrope following last year’s Ohio Supreme Court ruling against Cleveland’s requirements for contractors to employ specific numbers of city residents.

Although not all city purchases require competitive bidding, many projects must be advertised to businesses near and far to ensure taxpayers get the best deal. We would argue - presuming prices are fair - spending city funds in the community pays real dividends and creates new tax dollars.

Horrigan’s call for action clearly fits into the Elevate Akron plan being led by the city’s most important organizations, including the city, Summit County, Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce and local foundations.

You may recall a diversity forum last fall in which Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Millard challenged business leaders to ensure every open position is posted to allow for a wider applicant pool of local residents. Again, the community wins when Akron residents earn and spend in Akron.

We’re also looking forward to what Horrigan called a version 2.0 update of his 2017 plan to grow Akron’s population through new housing and rehabilitation efforts. Although housing activity has grown reasonably from zero, the mayor said too many homes need repairs costing more than their current value. He also decried the city’s high eviction rate, pledging to craft “systemic change” with input from landlords and residents.

Finally, the mayor called for revamping the city’s “antiquated” civil service system while pledging to protect city workers from political retribution. Any modifications would require voter approval of changes to Akron’s governing charter.

With one term of experience, a new City Council on board, strong partnerships across the community and a passion for Akron, the ambitious mayor appears properly focused on those Akron residents who were not in the room Wednesday.

They’re counting on him.

Online: https://bit.ly/3aeMJfA

___

Five escapes reveal huge flaw in law

The Canton Repository

March 1

When five inmates shattered a window at the Stark Regional Community Correction Center in northeast Canton earlier this month and fled into the night, they exposed a concerning flaw in our judicial system.

No, not with the facility itself. It was never intended to serve as a maximum-security building, or even one labeled as medium security. Operating under the direction of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the SRCCC was designed for low-level criminal offenders whom judges had deemed candidates for a “second chance.”

Inmates, nearly all who had been charged with a drug offense or who committed a low-level crime while under the influence of drugs, could receive team-oriented treatment in lieu of incarceration at a state prison.

The combination of reducing the state’s prison population and giving drug-dependent offenders the treatment they need certainly are worthwhile objectives.

But an alarming thing happened on the way to a better community.

The state legislature passed a law mandating all low-level felony offenders (class F5 felonies and even some F4s) be sentenced to treatment facilities like SRCCC instead of a higher-security state facility with a longer term.

It didn’t take long for offenders who have little interest in changing their behavior and “getting clean” to find a big loophole in the new law: There is minimal risk in escaping from a community-based facility or - as was the case with two other SRCCC inmates this month - simply failing to return at night after being released on a day pass.

Even after being caught and tagged with charges of escape, the five inmates who fled and the two who failed to return face incarceration time less than their original sentence in treatment. Inmates have figured this out, and those who don’t care to turn around their lives nor appreciate the opportunity given them will continue to exploit the system.

Fortunately, the five escapees were caught and rearrested without incident, the first nearly immediately and the fifth this past Thursday. Only two had strayed beyond Stark County. No one was seriously hurt physically, although one of the men apparently did commit an assault and theft while on the loose, creating another crime victim.

We can consider ourselves lucky none of the inmates did anything more serious while hiding from authorities. Luck, however, can never form a foundational piece of the judicial system, and it’s our view existing law has created a scenario in which we are relying on a degree of luck to keep us safe.

Rather than luck, we prefer to trust our safety in the hands of our judges and their discretion in sending offenders to the proper place for their sentences. In some and perhaps most cases, that would remain a facility like SRCCC. In others, however, the offender needs a harsher punishment, and it should be up to a judge to decide based on his or her knowledge, experience and intuition.

We’d like to see the legislature scrap mandatory sentencing guidelines altogether due to the increasing rate of inmate abuses. At the least, lawmakers should consider another way they can make our community safer: create a deterrent by sharply stiffening the punishment for those who choose to walk away from the second-chance opportunity they are rejecting.

Change is needed before our luck runs out.

Online: https://bit.ly/2PGQmDb

___

Prosperity depends on more affordable housing

The Columbus Dispatch

March 1

When it comes to making an area livable, some requirements are non-negotiable. People want good jobs, good schools, safe streets, short commutes, leisure-time options and affordable housing. It’s that last item that is becoming more difficult to check off in central Ohio.

For starters, what is affordable to some may be wildly out of reach to others. Low-income families that spend more than half of their income to keep a roof over their head face an estimated shortage of 54,000 housing units lacking to fill their needs.

The Affordable Housing Alliance of Central Ohio has a plan to tackle that gap with a combination of new home construction, existing home repair and assistance for renters. With 20 members including Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, Community Shelter Board, Homeport and United Way of Central Ohio and others including area banks engaged in its Strategic Advisory Council, the alliance appears well positioned to make an impact.

The alliance is focused on those at risk of becoming homeless and who struggle with poverty. These families cannot improve their circumstances without the kind of help the alliance and its partners are committed to offer to help shrink the housing gap at the low end of the affordable housing spectrum.

Just as distressing is the ballooning shortage of homes for those better positioned economically but who still face intense competition for the inadequate number of homes available to middle income families.

Recent stories by reporters Jim Weiker and Mark Ferenchik highlight how hard it is becoming to buy a house in central Ohio, as emphasized by Columbus being named the seventh worst market in the nation for homebuyers in February.

The conundrum is of concern not only to those who would like to move or buy their first home but also to residential developers, community leaders and government officials. At stake if this trend continues is whether central Ohio can continue the kind of robust economic growth it has enjoyed in the past decade and fulfill expectations of adding one million new residents to the region by 2050.

In national rankings, Columbus consistently scores high among cities of its size for affordability - which likely contributes to the prediction for population growth - but the area’s attractiveness for the business relocation and expansion anticipated to fuel that growth could be threatened by frustration new residents could encounter in finding a place to live.

Several factors are at work and must be addressed to enable the region to realize its growth potential.

House-flippers who buy property in rebounding distressed areas may help rejuvenate entire neighborhoods by renovating homes in decline and offering them to new buyers, but they also contribute to pricing out residents whose ability to remain depends on keeping rent or property taxes low. Sales of South Side homes on Siebert Street are a case in point: Properties bought for $40,000 or less have sold for more than $200,000.

And as residential developers lamented last fall, it is getting harder to build new homes for prices that buyers can afford under $300,000. Year to year, the median sale price of Columbus homes has steadily risen from $170,000 in 2016, to $181,500 in 2017, $195,000 in 2018 and $209,900 in 2019. In comparison, the median price of a new single-family home in the area in July was $339,000.

The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio was smart to put its mostly-annual Parade of Homes on hiatus for 2020 while figuring out how to promote new homes that are affordable for more families. The move was prompted by a striking reality: of 14 new homes built for last year’s parade with prices beginning at more than $700,000, only three had sold by early February.

Builders point to anti-density sentiment as well as high costs of regulation, land, materials and labor with driving up construction costs and suppressing the rate of activity necessary to meet demand. A study in December 2018 found central Ohio should be building more than 14,000 new homes and apartments a year but actual production fell far short at just about 8,000.

Suburbs are joining Columbus in grappling with housing growth need. At two extremes are Pataskala and Whitehall, both eastern communities.

With more than 1,000 new homes proposed or under construction, Pataskala enacted an unheard of six-month moratorium in October on additional residential development. The pause is intended to help the Licking County city update its comprehensive plan for design standards and impact fees to help pay for roads and other infrastructure.

Whitehall, which has a history of creative approaches to help long-time and prospective residents buy and keep their homes, has rolled out the welcome mat for newcomers. It has courted mixed-use development while requiring at least 20% of future housing to be workforce units - measured as being affordable to those making up to $47,000 annually (about $22.60 an hour), or 80% of the area’s median income.

Not afraid of embracing density where it makes sense along transportation corridors, the suburb is seeking a developer for up to 700 residential units at the northeast corner of East Broad Street and South Hamilton Road. Meanwhile, construction is about to begin on 140 new units of workforce and affordable senior housing in partnership with Homeport on Etna Rd.

It will take creative new approaches by private and public developers and lenders, continued collaboration among government and nonprofits, a little less NIMBYism and a little more tolerance for density to get central Ohio back on track to meet housing needs. This region’s continued prosperity depends on solving stubborn housing challenges.

Online: https://bit.ly/2TvQpTw

___

A Marshall Plan for Middle America

The Toledo Blade

March 2

Appalachia needs something akin to a Marshall Plan, not a pittance.

The people of Appalachia and Middle America feel excluded from the conversation about their destiny. A feeling of hopelessness persists. Regions which once hosted bustling steel mills, auto plants, and coal mines now house desolation and shuttered main streets.

Families cannot stay together because the young people must leave to find work. This only adds to the pain - because family counts in Middle America.

The piecemeal approach to tackling the persistent problems of Middle America in the past five decades is a study in failure. Misery and desperation have come to define communities with poverty, high unemployment, and crumbling infrastructure. The poverty rate in Appalachia, for example, hovers around 17 percent but is much higher in dozens of counties.

A comprehensive plan and massive investment in Appalachia and Middle America would offer hope. The effort deserves a dedicated leadership at the Cabinet level. The Marshall Plan turned around a devastated Europe after World War II - it can be done.

Where could funding be found for such a program?

Washington spends billions on other countries every year in foreign aid programs. The United States sent $32 billion overseas in 2019. Appalachia got $177 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. That is only one example. If the political will existed, if Washington cared, something could be done.

More than 50 years ago, President Lyndon Johnson declared the War on Poverty. That war, placed in the hands of so-called experts and government bureaucrats, failed to help the 420 counties constituting Appalachia.

We know what does not work. Despite the good intentions behind the Appalachian Regional Commission, it has provided no real solutions. A prime example of the policy of benign neglect can be found in an ARC press release Feb. 12 touting $3.3 million in “investments.” People in Appalachia know those crumbs amount to nothing. Washington doesn’t get the magnitude of the problem.

Importantly, developing a plan must include input by the people of Middle America. Things have been left to the experts long enough. The NETWORK organization, a Catholic lobbying group focused on social justice issues, hosted rural roundtables through 2019 and the beginning of this year. At the roundtables in 16 states - in places like Oil City, Pa., and Tiffin, Ohio - residents voiced a feeling of being neglected and misunderstood. Their concerns dismissed by outsiders and by the public officials elected to represent them.

Participants said solutions to their problems needed to be rural and community solutions.

Solutions to keep hospitals and clinics open in rural areas. Solutions encouraging entrepreneurs to move into distressed communities and support for residents who own and operate their own businesses. Solutions that bring better paying jobs, not big-box retailers paying minimum wage, so that families can stay together.

Shrinking tax bases are starving basic services in Appalachia and Middle America. Services like police, firefighting, and schools. An infusion of federal money could save the foundations of rural communities.

For the Capital Beltway establishment, the decades-old answer is the same - throw them a few million for infrastructure projects every year via the ARC. It’s not enough. It is time for real investment in Appalachia and Middle America to begin. What’s needed is a comprehensive plan, utilizing every department of government, to rebuild infrastructure, retrain workers, keep essential services functioning, and encourage redevelopment of the economy.

A targeted investment of federal dollars, and a dedicated leadership implementing a well-thought out plan, could revive hope in Appalachia and Middle America.

Online: https://bit.ly/2wqQRKB

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.