The heads of the FBI, Homeland Security, Justice Department, State Department and the intelligence community issued an extraordinary alert Monday warning of foreign meddling in elections, just as millions of voters prepare to vote in Super Tuesday primaries.

The officials didn’t reveal any specific plots, but said “foreign actors continue to try to influence public sentiment and shape voter perceptions,” just as Russia did in the 2016 election.

“They spread false information and propaganda about political processes and candidates on social media in hopes to cause confusion and create doubt in our system,” the officials said. “We remain alert and ready to respond to any efforts to disrupt the 2020 elections. We continue to make it clear to foreign actors that any effort to undermine our democratic processes will be met with sharp consequences.”

It’s not clear what those consequences are — and Democrats complain that the Trump administration has been weak in its response to the meddling from the last presidential election.

The Trump officials who joined in the statement Monday are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, FBI Director Christopher Wray, National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs.

The officials said they’ve been working with states, who have the responsibility to run elections, to help them harden their defenses against tampering.

But defeating misinformation on social media has proved far more tricky.

The Trump officials said voters themselves must play a role in defending elections against interference.

“We encourage all voters going to the polls to check your voter registration and know ahead of time when to vote, where to vote, what’s on your ballot, and whether your state requires identification,” the security officials said. “A well-informed and vigilant republic is the best defense against disinformation.”

