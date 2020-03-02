Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid announced Monday that he is endorsing former Vice President Joseph R. Biden for president as establishment Democrats increasingly rally around Mr. Biden.
“Democrats need a candidate who can assemble the largest, most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country following the trauma of Trump’s presidency,” Mr. Reid, Nevada Democrat, said in a statement. “That candidate is Joe Biden.”
Mr. Reid had remained neutral in the race through the Nevada caucuses, which Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont won easily.
