President hopeful Joseph R. Biden made social media headlines on Monday for all the wrong reasons after botching the Declaration of Independence in Texas.

The former Vice President attempted to inspire a crowd by orating one of the most famous documents in world history, only to fumble over the words with “you know the thing.”

“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” Mr. Biden, said. “All men and women created … by the — you know — you know the thing.”

The Democrat meant to say something along the lines of, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Some of the many responses on Twitter were consolidated on the news aggregator website Twitchy.

A sampling of the feedback include:

“Vote Biden: You Know… the thing.”

“This is bad. Really bad. At what point will someone stop this train wreck?”

“This is the establishment’s chosen guy. That’s a comforting thought.”

“Eight more months of this.”

Mr. Biden’s remarks, however, come in the wake of a much-needed primary win in South Carolina.

The 77-year-old handily defeated rival Sen. Bernard Sanders 48.4% to 19.9% respectively.

“We are very much alive,” Mr. Biden assured supporters Saturday evening.

Joe Biden quoting the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident: all men and women created by- go- you know- you know the thing.”

pic.twitter.com/ZCl0UJ2fvw — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 2, 2020

