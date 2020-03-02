Marianne Williamson fired the ultimate Democratic low blow at fellow former presidential contenders Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg — she compared them to President Trump.

Ms. Klobuchar and Mr. Buttigieg both endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, causing Ms. Williamson to fire the zinger on Twitter.

“Pete and Amy both endorsing Biden tonight. They must’ve read ‘Art of the Deal,’” the self-help author wrote, with a smiley character at the end.

“The Art of the Deal” is Mr. Trump’s best-known book, which he wrote when he was known as one of America’s most-famous tycoons. It describes the often-underhanded or two-faced methods of doing real-estate and financial deals.

Ms. Williamson is now backing socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for the Democratic nomination, and the twin endorsements of Mr. Biden were widely seen as the more-moderate wing of the party trying to consolidate behind Mr. Biden in a “stop Bernie” campaign.

