President Trump on Monday announced his intention to renominate Marvin Kaplan of Kansas to the National Labor Relations Board, a move that would keep the five-member panel under Republican control.

The president also said he will renominate Democrat Lauren McFerran of Maryland to another term on the NLRB. Her most recent term expired in December.

One board member seat is currently vacant.

Prior to his appointment to the NLRB, Mr. Kaplan served as chief counsel to the chairman of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

The NLRB is an independent federal agency that investigates complaints of unfair labor practices and monitors other workplace issues.

