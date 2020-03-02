A huge audience and much buzz: This is something, perhaps, that even a billionaire’s money can’t buy. Fox News will air a town hall featuring Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Monday night, broadcast live from a venue in northern Virginia.

Anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the event, which airs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET, featuring the former New York City mayor.

“With the largest TV news audience in the country, we are eager to continue offering viewers a robust conversation with the top players in contention for the Democratic nomination,” said Jay Wallace, Fox News Media president and executive editor.

It’s a busy week, though. President Trump also appears in a Fox News town hall on Thursday, again with moderators Ms. MacCallum and Mr. Baier. The event will air live from Scranton, Pennsylvania, at 6:30 p.m. ET. This is the president’s first town hall of the election cycle, Mr. Wallace said.

In terms of ratings, Fox News has remained the most watched cable news network for 18 consecutive years, according to Nielsen Media Research. In addition, Fox News draws the largest audiences in the entire cable realm, besting such non-news rivals as ESPN and HGTV for the last 56 months.

The network also holds the audience record for a single cable news event, drawing an unprecedented 24 million viewers for a Republican primary debate featuring then-candidate Donald Trump. It aired live on Aug. 6, 2015, and was hosted by anchor Megyn Kelly.

The program remains the highest-rated debate and also the highest-rated cable news program in history, according to Nielsen.

