Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg said Monday he would vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders over President Trump.

During a town hall in Manassas, Virginia hosted by Fox News, the media mogul was quizzed on who he would cast a ballot for in November if it came down to Mr. Trump or Mr. Sanders, a self-declared socialist who Mr. Bloomberg has said has wrong policies for America.

“I have said I would vote for Sanders. I would not be happy doing it but I said I would,” Mr. Bloomberg said.

His comment comes about a week after Mr. Bloomberg’s campaign released a poll touting Mr. Sanders‘ nomination would damage vulnerable House Democrats up for reelection if he were to be at the top of the ticket.

