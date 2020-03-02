Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg formally endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden for president on Monday, throwing his support behind his one-time 2020 presidential rival just a day after ending his own White House bid.

“I am delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden for president,” Mr. Buttigieg said at a campaign event in Dallas, Texas.

“What we see right now is an opportunity, not just to meet that imperative of getting a new and better president, but of doing it with a leader who will practice that way of rallying people together,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

He said there needs to be “dignity” restored to the White House.

“He is somebody of such extraordinary grace,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

“I’m encouraging everybody who was part of my campaign to join me.”

Mr. Biden said Mr. Buttigieg reminds him of his late son Beau.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done this before, but he reminds me of my son Beau,” he said. “To me it’s the highest compliment I can give to anyone.”

“I warned Pete that if I were lucky enough to get the nomination that I would be asking him to be involved in this process,” Mr. Biden said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was also expected to end her own White House bid on Monday and endorse Mr. Biden, as top Democratic leaders swiftly rally around the former vice president after his South Carolina win in a bid to block Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont from winning the party’s nomination.

