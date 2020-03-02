Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is set to formally endorse former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at an event in Dallas Monday evening, according to multiple reports.

The Indiana Democrat dropped his own White House bid on Sunday after a fourth-place finish in the South Carolina primary.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, another 2020 Democratic hopeful in the “moderate” lane in the race, is also set to formally end her campaign on Monday and endorse Mr. Biden.

After Mr. Biden’s win in South Carolina, establishment Democrats are increasingly picking the former vice president as their candidate to try to stop Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont from winning the party’s presidential nomination.

